Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.14

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $2.86. Hysan Development shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 4,717 shares changing hands.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

