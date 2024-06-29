ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Short Interest Update

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ICTS International Stock Up 0.6 %
ICTS International stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.98. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294. ICTS International has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.
About ICTS International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ICTS International
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.