ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Short Interest Update

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ICTS International Stock Up 0.6 %

ICTS International stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.98. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294. ICTS International has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

