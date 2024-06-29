IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Shares Down 12.3%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.
IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.
