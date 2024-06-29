Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Trading Down 3.7%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 1,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Immatics Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
