Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.99. 2,692,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. HSBC dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

