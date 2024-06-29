Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Novartis were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Novartis by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.46. 1,516,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

