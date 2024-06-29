Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,779,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,297,126. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

