Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $226.26. 3,492,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

