Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 745 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

