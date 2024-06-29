Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 976 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PFF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,683. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1634 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.