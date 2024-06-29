Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.85. 89,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 129,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This is an increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

