Insider Buying: Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Acquires £11,517.66 in Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,610.76).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 461.20 ($5.85) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 431.88. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,074.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.48) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.61) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 603.80 ($7.66).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

