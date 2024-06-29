Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Sells C$15,131.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Katherine M. Lee sold 100 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.31, for a total value of C$15,131.00.
Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion.
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
