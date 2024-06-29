Insider Selling: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$215,143.75.

Jonathan Faber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$502,090.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total value of C$102,175.00.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$18.43 on Friday. Pason Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.52.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$107.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

