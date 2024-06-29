Insider Selling: Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $47,305.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 3.9 %

PDEX opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pro-Dex stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PDEX Free Report ) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Pro-Dex worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

