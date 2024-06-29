Insider Selling: Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $47,305.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 3.9 %
PDEX opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
