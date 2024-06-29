Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $713,955.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,218,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.21 million and a PE ratio of 38.69.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

