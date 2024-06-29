Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Sells $416,070.90 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TTMI stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -971.01 and a beta of 1.29.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

