Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP Sells $304,200.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.20. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in UniFirst by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

