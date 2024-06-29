Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $21,680.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $464,514.18.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Upstart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 52.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Upstart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

