Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.47. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

Intermap Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.26 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

