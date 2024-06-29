Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.71 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $51.82 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $7.96 or 0.00013137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00046595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,180,762 coins and its circulating supply is 465,556,340 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.