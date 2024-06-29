inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 90,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 103,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

inTEST Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $127.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.15.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in inTEST by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 201,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in inTEST by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 816,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in inTEST by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 374,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in inTEST by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

See Also

