Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,893 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 2.00% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 51.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 942,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 147,111 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI remained flat at $8.87 during midday trading on Friday. 242,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,215. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0559 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

