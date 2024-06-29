Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 523,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,498. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

