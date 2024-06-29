Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 49,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 127,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 541,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,406. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

