Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ remained flat at $19.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,905. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
