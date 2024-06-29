Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,540,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 26,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

