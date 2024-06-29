Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.1264 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
