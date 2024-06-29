Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.1264 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,921 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

