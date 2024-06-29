Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $132,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $10.08 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

