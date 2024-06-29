Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 5.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 2.51% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $186,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,904,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,354,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.04. 8,670,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,991,869. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

