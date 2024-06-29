Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $69,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.