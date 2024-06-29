Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lessened by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

