Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after purchasing an additional 212,725 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,831,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,263. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

