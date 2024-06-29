Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCH traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648. The stock has a market cap of $213.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

