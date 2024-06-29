Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 404.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 1,799.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

