io.net (IO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76.39 Million

io.net (IO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One io.net token can now be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00005332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, io.net has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. io.net has a total market capitalization of $308.31 million and $76.39 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 3.27963192 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $99,483,904.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars.

