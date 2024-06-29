IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.17

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $564.26 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001474 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

