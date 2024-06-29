IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Up 1.2%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08. 1,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,475,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,297,000. IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 588.69% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

