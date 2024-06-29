iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 158.2% from the May 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after buying an additional 260,977 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 536,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 179,234 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SLQD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,313. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

