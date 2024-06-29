iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.26. 1,282,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

