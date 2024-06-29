iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,108 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 175,824 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 200,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,533,346 shares. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

