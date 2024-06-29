iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,781,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

