iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. 12,781,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

