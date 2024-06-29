iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

HYDB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 294,235 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.