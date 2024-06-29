iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS IBMM remained flat at $26.05 during midday trading on Friday. 41,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
