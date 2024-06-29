iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:IBMN)

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 42,745 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

