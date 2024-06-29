iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:IBMN)

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
IBMN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 42,745 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.