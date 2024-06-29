iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,774 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

