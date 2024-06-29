iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,774 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
