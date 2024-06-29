iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.01. 118,061 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
