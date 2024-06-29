iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.01. 118,061 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

