iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

