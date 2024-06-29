iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.
iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.