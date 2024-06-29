iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 1,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (ITDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.