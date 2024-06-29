iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 1,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (ITDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

